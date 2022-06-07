decision 2022

San Diegan is First in Line to Vote at Registrar of Voters

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

While San Diegans consider their candidates this primary election, one family of three made sure to be first in line to vote in person on Tuesday at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Leanne Smith, the matriarch of said family, shared with NBC 7 that she moved from Vietnam to the U.S. and will never take for granted her right to vote.

“… You can do that freely and the citizens have the right,” an emotional Smith said. “It’s an honor and privilege to come here and get a chance to vote.”

To do just that, she and her family woke up at 6 a.m. to be first in line.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I put my alarm on and I woke up my teenager, which I’m surprised,” she said of her teen actually waking up early.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022San DiegoCaliforniavotingVote
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us