San Diegan is First in Line to Vote at Registrar of Voters

While San Diegans consider their candidates this primary election, one family of three made sure to be first in line to vote in person on Tuesday at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Leanne Smith, the matriarch of said family, shared with NBC 7 that she moved from Vietnam to the U.S. and will never take for granted her right to vote.

“… You can do that freely and the citizens have the right,” an emotional Smith said. “It’s an honor and privilege to come here and get a chance to vote.”

To do just that, she and her family woke up at 6 a.m. to be first in line.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I put my alarm on and I woke up my teenager, which I’m surprised,” she said of her teen actually waking up early.