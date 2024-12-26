Salvation Army serves free Christmas meals to San Diegans in need

For nearly 50 years, the Salvation Army has been serving free Christmas meals in downtown San Diego.

Although the meals, people and setting change, the goal stays the same.

“You just take what you receive and give it back to someone else, and that's what's great,” said Larry Smoots, Salvation Army volunteer of the year.

Smoots has been volunteering for about five years. Before that, he needed the help.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“It's like changing places, and I'm able to do this,” he said. “It feels good knowing that someone got a meal, and I helped do that.”

Six hundred meals, care packages and volunteers support anyone else who needs a hand — or a shoulder.

“Little tears do come out when I talk about it,” guest Raven Jones said.

This Christmas is different than the last for Jones because it’s her first without her mom.

“Singing the Christmas songs, you know, the first thing you think about is mom," Jones said. "Going to mom's house for dinner. And my mom liked giving gifts and money. But you know what? I don't want anything. I just miss her."

She’s reminded how fragile life is. Despite her loss, she finds joy in chosen family.

“Everybody's got their own little thing they go through,” she said. “We have to love each other.”

She and so many others are in the middle of a life storm. But they’re not drowning in the rain. They’re dancing in it.

Six hundred more meals are on the way this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same Salvation Army location downtown.