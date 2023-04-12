‘Salute to Education' Presented by The San Diego County Ford Dealers to Award Scholarships to 150 High School Seniors

The San Diego County Ford Dealers and Ford Motor Company will present 150 $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors through the San Diego County 'Salute to Education' scholarship program on Thursday, April 20 at 7pm at the

San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park. One lucky recipient will also win a new Ford Mustang, Bronco Sport or Maverick at the Scholarship Announcement Ceremony.

“The San Diego County Ford Dealers are pleased to make these scholarships available to assist and encourage the youth of our communities to continue their education,” said Paul Dyke, President of El Cajon Ford and Chairman of San Diego County 'Salute to Education'. “Through the program, over $4.6 million have been awarded to assist over 4,600 students.”

"These scholarships are an investment in the youth of the community,” adds Rob Kaffl, Director of US Sales & Market Representation for Ford Motor Company, who will be a part of the Scholarship Announcement Ceremony. “Unlike so many scholarships, the San Diego County 'Salute to Education' scholarships are for vocational schools, technical schools, junior colleges and universities."

Academic achievement was considered but was not the sole factor in determining scholarship recipients. Applicants were also evaluated on community service, category recognition, goals, autobiography, faculty recommendation and judge’s recommendation. The San Diego County 'Salute to Education' Advisory Council and other community and educational leaders reviewed submitted application forms from students throughout San Diego County to select this year’s scholarship recipients.

High school seniors residing in San Diego County and attending an accredited high school, eligible to graduate this spring semester, who did not receive a full four-year scholarship to a college or university were eligible to apply.

Scholarships are being awarded in arts, athletics, automotive, building design/construction, business management/administration, computer science/technology, education, foreign language, general, language arts, mathematics, medical, performing arts, science, social science and vocational/technical.

Funding for San Diego County 'Salute to Education' is made possible by the San Diego County Ford dealers: Aaron Ford of Poway, Poway; Chula Vista Ford, Chula Vista; El Cajon Ford, El Cajon; Encinitas Ford, Encinitas; Gosch Ford Escondido, Escondido; Kearny Mesa Ford, San Diego; Ken Grody Ford, Carlsbad; Mossy Ford, San Diego; North County Ford, Vista; Perry Ford, National City; Sedano Ford, La Mesa; and Rush Truck Center, San Diego. Additional funding is

contributed by Ford Motor Company, Global Team Blue, and Zubi Advertising.

For more information visit www.salutetoeducation.com.