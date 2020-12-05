Salon Owners Worry Shutdown Could Result in Permanent Closure of Businesses

Hair salons are once again scrambling after they are being forced to shut down for the third time this year.

“I wake up every morning, checking if we’re open if we’re closed,” said Jade Blanco, owner of Blanco Blanco Hair Design. “The uncertainty has been really hard to deal with. It’s a horrible feeling.”

Blanco has owned Blanco Blanco Hair Design in Point Loma for the past five years but by far this has been the most challenging year of all.

“It’’s been pretty traumatic for all of us,” Blanco said. “Not only being shutdown but trying to keep everyone safe.”

And now the small business, already struggling to survive, is headed towards a third shutdown.

Starting Monday, hair and nail salons, barbershops and spas will have to shut their doors for at least three weeks. This is a part of the new regional stay-at-home order.

“They’re saying it's for three weeks, but since our first shutdown, they said it was only going to be for two weeks. So, it's hard for me to believe how long it's going to be and it's hard for me to know what to do next," Blanco said.

During what's typically the industry's busiest time of year, personal care employees are now faced with uncertainty again.

“I don't know what I’m going to do in the next couple of weeks,” said Ivanna Guillen, a hairstylist.

Guillen has been in the business for 11 years.

“It’s been pretty stressful having to open and close and not knowing what’s going to happen in the next few days, next few weeks, next few months,” Guillen said.

And with no help coming from Washington, these business owners worry this shutdown will potentially mean the end of their business.