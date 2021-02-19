Sailors Assigned to USS Lake Champlain Test Positive for COVID-19

A number of sailors assigned to USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) have tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Nicole Schwegman, Commander Naval Surface Force Pacific spokesperson.

The individuals who tested positive are not on the ship including those they came in close contact with, confirmed Schwegman.

"No Lake Champlain Sailors have been hospitalized and all positives are in isolation in accordance with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Guidelines," Schwegman said.

The close contacts are in quarantine as they monitor any symptoms.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The ship, which is operated by more than 350 sailors, carries Tomahawk missiles, standard SM-2 surface to air missile, two 5-inch dual-purpose weapons and two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. It was commissioned in 1988.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.