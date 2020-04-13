Sailor Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt Dies of Coronavirus Complications: US Navy

A U.S. Navy Sailor aboard aircraft-carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has died of coronavirus-related complications on Monday after he spent days in intensive care, according to the Navy.

The service member tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and was placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. He was receiving medical checks twice a day when his health deteriorated and he was found unresponsive on April 9.

The Navy said the sailor was admitted to the intensive care unit of U.S. Naval Hospital Guam that same day and remained hospitalized until his death. Authorities have not released the name of the sailor pending notification of his family.

Nearly 600 sailors aboard the vessel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As of Sunday, there were 585 positive and 3,724 negative test results, according to the Navy. The ship has roughly 5,000 crew members.

The ship's outbreak was made to light after Capt. Brett Crozier sent a memo to Navy leaders pleading for permission to isolate the bulk of his crew on shore.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset our sailors," Crozier said in a memo. He was relieved from his duties on April 2.

Former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on April 7 following a trip to Guam, where he delivered a speech saying Crozier was either "too naive or too stupid" to be in charge of an aircraft carrier.

USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Guam on March 27 during a scheduled port visit for supplies and crew rest.