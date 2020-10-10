Sail Pavilion at Convention Center to Shine Orange for World Homeless Day

The San Diego Convention Center will light its Sails Pavilion orange beginning at sundown Saturday and Sunday in recognition of World Homeless Day, city officials said.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said millions of people around the world experience homelessness every day.

"San Diego has made great strides over the past few years to invest in solutions that get people into safe, sanitary conditions and on a path to a permanent home," the mayor said. "We continue to make progress during this pandemic with 600 people and counting getting housed through Operation Shelter to Home."

The convention center was turned into an emergency homeless shelter on

April 1.

"Our Sails Pavilion will shine orange for World Homeless Day to acknowledge the needs of people who experience homelessness and how different communities are responding,'' said Rip Rippetoe, CEO and president of the convention center. "Especially during this time when our most vulnerable San Diegans face COVID-19, we are grateful to our community for coming together and successfully implementing Operation Shelter to Home."

The first World Homeless Day was held a decade ago.