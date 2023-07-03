Safe or not? Partial reopening of Imperial Beach leaves some questioning science

Swimmers and surfers have waited more than 560 days for water at Imperial Beach to be deemed safe. On Monday, just in time for the big holiday, a short stretch of the shoreline was reopened and beachgoers had mixed feelings about the risk.

The city closed the beach because of sewage and pollution coming from the Tijuana River. Yellow signs posted in the sand warning of the contamination have stopped most from entering throughout the closure period, but not all.

San Diego County health officials decided a portion of the shoreline near Carnation Avenue was safe for water contact, but there was still hesitation from many who question the science about reopening portions of the shoreline, but not all of it.

"I wouldn’t feel safe if there is something wrong with the water," said visitor Teresa Price, who's been living with the IB shoreline closure since last December. The change from "keep out" to "clean and safe" just steps away is drawing some skeptics.

“It seems odd," Richard Calquhoun said. "I don’t know who is out here taking the measurements either."

The IB shoreline remains closed from Seacoast Drive to the south side of the pier, which is why there weren't a lot of people in the water. But on the north side, plenty of swimmers, surfers and waders were splashing about.

The yellow signs, which are posted when water contact is prohibited, indicate the potential presence of bacteria such as e. Coli and salmonella. They could cause stomach problems, typhoid or even meningitis.

"I want it to be safe all around," Price said. "If it’s not safe all around then why would I attempt to do it on that side?"

Dr. Matthew Pendergraft with Scripps Institute of Oceanography said the results of the testing are trustworthy.

"The measurements and the tests are sound, but it is a changing system and it’s important to know where exactly it is safe," Dr. Pendergraft said.

Victor Acevedo is among those who trust that it's safe.

“No place else I’d rather be," Acevedo said. “I grew up here and I do feel safe, never got sick."

Like Acevedo, Imperial Beach is an old hang of Michelle Castro’s. She brought her young son Monday afternoon and was comfortable with him getting in the water where it was deemed safe.

"We’re all enjoying the beach. It’s a great time, the kids are doing fine," Castro said.

Peculiar as it is, no one is surprised that the open beach is good for nearby businesses.

"When the beach is open, everybody comes in to get ice cream and coffee, cold drinks. So when the beach is closed it’s bad for business," Garbiel Anaya at Cow-a-bunga Coffe and Ice Cream said.

If you are concerned about beach contamination and their current safety status, you can visit the county's monitoring website here.