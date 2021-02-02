missing person

Sad Ending for Search for Man Last Seen at Trailer Park North of Escondido

Anyone with information about Turrey's whereabouts is asked to call the SDSO at (858) 565-5200

By Eric S. Page

An undated image of missing man Steve Mesa Turrey.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Deputies from the San Diego County sheriff's office said on Tuesday that divers recovered the body of an at-risk man who went missing from a trailer park north of Escondido last week.

Steve Turrey, 55, was last seen Jan. 26 as he walked away from All Seasons RV Park on Old Highway 395 in the Deer Springs area about 11 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Officials were soon concerned about the Temecula man because he required prescription medications for medical and mental-health conditions, the department said. A search soon began, with deputies, volunteers, K-9's, helicopters and drones all looking for Turrey, as well as divers, who were sent out to a lake in the RV park.

Heavy rains last week, though, created murky conditions in the lake, which reduced the divers' visibility. On Feb. 2, however, the water had sufficiently improved to the point where divers were able to locate Turrey's body in the northwest area of the lake.

Deputies said a cause of death is pending a determination by the medical examiner's office.

