Sabre Springs couple pleads not guilty to murder in toddler son's death

The parents of a toddler who died last fall after being found debilitated and extremely undernourished at his family's Sabre Springs home pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and child abuse charges.

Helena Branch, 37, and Jamar Branch, 39, were arrested Wednesday at San Diego County Juvenile Court in Serra Mesa in connection with the November death of their 16-month-old son, Benjamin, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The couple, who both face a potential life sentence if convicted, are charged with murder for Benjamin's death, plus felony and misdemeanor child abuse counts in connection with their seven other children. A criminal complaint states that at the time of the offenses, the children ranged in age from four weeks to 16 years old.

Late on the morning of Nov. 6, Helena Branch reported that Benjamin had lost consciousness and stopped breathing at their residence in the 10900 block of Evening Creek Drive, just east of Interstate 15 and south of Ted Williams Parkway.

Paramedics took the boy to Palomar Medical Center Poway, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was determined the child, who was severely underweight, appeared malnourished and was possibly the victim of criminal neglect," SDPD Lt. Jon Dungan said.

Detectives ultimately concluded that the child "had been the victim of severe neglect over a lengthy period of time, ultimately leading to his death," the lieutenant said.

A final ruling by the county Medical Examiner's Office on the boy's precise cause of death is still pending, according to Dungan.

The couple remain in custody without bail and their defense attorneys did not contest their bail status at Friday afternoon's arraignment.

The attorneys, however, did object to a no-contact order prohibiting them from speaking with their surviving children.

Deputy District Attorney Ramona McCarthy didn't delve into the details of Benjamin's death in court, but said the defendants should be prohibited from speaking to their children because the minors are listed victims and witnesses in the case and "it would absolutely be against their children's best interests" to maintain contact with their parents.

The prosecutor said that over the last 15 years, mandatory reporters, neighbors and others have repeatedly reached out to Child Protective Services and law enforcement out of concern for the couple's children. McCarthy said the Branches have refused to cooperate with law enforcement and CPS officials, while also directing their children to do the same.

Superior Court Judge Eureka Oliver left the no-contact protective orders in place for the time being.