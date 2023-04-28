Russian Restaurant in Downtown San Diego Rebranding In Face of Anti-Russian Hate

A Gaslamp Quarter restaurant serving Russian cuisine has faced so much backlash over the invasion of Ukraine, its owner now has no choice but to change everything, from the menu to its name.

Pushkin Russian Restaurant on 6th Avenue is undergoing a massive renovation, much to the dismay of its owner.

"That’s what makes me sad the most, because we had a lot of good clients, a lot of repeat business. An older crowd. I know they won’t find the place attractive," owner Ike Gazaryan said.

Gazaryan says

It was either remodel or close for good, according to Gazaryan. Backlash from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent his Russian restaurant in a tailspin. He dropped 65% of his business, closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays and stopped serving lunch to save on overhead.

"We were better off during COVID than we were post-beginning of the war," he said.

Gazaryan is changing almost everything. New floors, new paint.

"Anything imperialistic, anything with straight ties to Russia is probably going to have to go," he said.

So chairs, just comfy seating. Mostly sofas. More American cuisine on the menu, full bar, DJ and hookah.

"While it won’t be the most expensive change to the restaurant, it may likely be the most significant because Pushkin Russian Restaurant will now be Pushkin Lounge.

It was the “Russian” that so many objected to, according to Gazaryan. he said last year he was receiving death threats over the phone, threatening notes left on the front door and is still receiving negative Yelp reviews.

"We had over 10 reviews saying, 'Don’t go eat, there this is a Russian restaurant, don’t go eat there,'" he said.

The truth is only about half the menu selections are Russian dishes. His 12 staffers come from everywhere and Gazryan is Armenian, not Russian. He, however, is a lover of Russian poetry.

His favorite is Alexander Pushkin. Pushkin was a literary radical, a social reformer that angered the government.



The restaurant will continue serving its regular menu until next Thursday. The Pushkin Lounge is scheduled to open next weekend.