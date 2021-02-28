Ruby's Diner in Oceanside, Huntington Beach Closing After Three Decades

The iconic Ruby's Diner Oceanside and Huntington Beach locations will be closing after 30 years, the diner said in a Facebook post.

"After nearly 30 amazing years, we have to say goodbye to our Huntington Beach and Oceanside locations. We are deeply saddened to be closing our doors, but we are so thankful for all the wonderful memories that were shared over the years at the end of these two iconic piers," Ruby's posted on Facebook.

People online expressed their sadness in the comments.

"Sad!! Such an iconic Oceanside landmark! Spent a lot of time there in high school," one commenter said.

"This makes me so sad. We would walk down this pier with our babies just to get a milkshake to go. These babies are now 17, 13, 16 and 14. Thank you for the memories!" wrote another commenter.

Locations across Orange County and other states are still open including, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Citadel, Corona Del Mar, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Mission Viejo, Orange, Palos Verdes, San Clemente, Tustin, Whittier, Brinton Lake and airport locations, Ruby's said.

No details were given about why the closures took place.

Ruby’s was started in 1982 and operates restaurants in California and other states, evoking 1940s and 1950s-style diners. The eatery serves comfort foods including burgers, salads, milkshakes and desserts.