Rubbish Fires in Logan Heights Alleys Investigated

Firefighters extinguished several rubbish fires on Sunday in alleys in the Logan Heights neighborhood, police said.

The fires were discovered at 12:32 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kearney Avenue and in the 2000 block of Julian Avenue. They were put out by units from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Earlier reports of a fire on the side of Calvary Baptist Church were incorrect, Martinez said.

San Diego's Metro Arson Strike Team was dispatched to the fire scenes, according to Sgt. Clinton Leisz, a watch commander at SDPD headquarters.