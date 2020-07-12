Logan Heights

Rubbish Fires in Logan Heights Alleys Investigated

By City News Service

Getty Images

Firefighters extinguished several rubbish fires on Sunday in alleys in the Logan Heights neighborhood, police said.

The fires were discovered at 12:32 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kearney Avenue and in the 2000 block of Julian Avenue. They were put out by units from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Earlier reports of a fire on the side of Calvary Baptist Church were incorrect, Martinez said.

San Diego's Metro Arson Strike Team was dispatched to the fire scenes, according to Sgt. Clinton Leisz, a watch commander at SDPD headquarters.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Logan HeightsfireInvestigationblazealleys
