Roughly 100 Customers Impacted by Water Main Break in Nestor

Dozens of residents in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood had a rude awakening when a water main break flooded their homes early Thursday.

The water main break was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Grove Avenue, according to Brian Barreto, External Affairs Manager of the California American Water company. There, dozens of homes in multi-family complexes and parked vehicles were damaged by the flooded waters and mud caused by a rupture in a 6-inch steel.

Crews have been on site since the early morning and have since isolated the impacted main to stop water from leaking, according to Barreto. Now, those crews are in the process of excavating, working to repair the ruptured pipe and investigating to determine the cause of the rupture.

Residents in the area said the incident has given them the holiday blues since the unexpected occurrence has impacted their plans. One woman named Angie said she had just finished wrapping her Christmas gifts the day prior and placed them under her tree.

“Everything is just ruined, but I know everything can be cleaned,” she said. “It’s just so close to Christmas; it just sucks.”

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The level of damage and costs associated with it is unclear.

California American Water said it is in touch with impacted residents and the management team of the apartment complex that's adjacent to the water main break. Barreto added that customers who have been affected by the incident can call California American Water at 888-237-1333 to relay questions or concerns they have.