Roscoe's House of Chicken ‘N Waffles Opening Later This Year in Barrio Logan

San Diegans will no longer need to drive to Los Angeles to get their Roscoe's fix because they are finally moving forward with opening their Barrio Logan location later this year.

"I'd love to have it open before fall, like a late summer," said Diane Vara, Creative Director for Roscoe's House of Chicken ‘N Waffles.

Its been in the works since 2016, due to delays in construction, but the restaurant chain restaurant finally released conceptual renderings on its Instagram page in March showing what the restaurant will look like once it opens later this year.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The restaurant will be located at 1678 National Ave., a few blocks away from Petco Park and Chicano Park.

"We've got the framing done and we're looking forward to beginning the entire framing process for that location," Vara said.

This will be the first time that the chain restaurant is expanding south of Anaheim. Vara told NBC 7 that they are also considering opening a location in Northern California.

Barrio Logan was chosen as a location by owner Herb Hudson, who toured various areas in San Diego including North Park.

"He's [Herb] like, 'This is going to be the place for it.' And it's right outside of downtown. So we felt it would be a great location," Vara said.

The new restaurant is over 4500 square feet with parking, a feat that is hard to come by in this area. The conceptual renderings show a two-story white building with a big neon "Roscoes" sign outside and patio seating.

Draftsmen & Artists

Roscoe’s menu is known for its fried chicken and waffle dishes and churns out a variety of homestyle, Southern sides, including cornbread, grits and collard greens.

The restaurant chain was first founded in 1975 in Long Beach, California, by Harlem native Herb Hudson. It currently operates eight locations, with its newest location in West LA.