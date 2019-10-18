The deadly fire ripped through the Mayo family's home early Sunday morning. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more. (Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019)

A man was arrested Friday in connection to a house fire in Logan Heights that killed his parents and sister and injured two more of his siblings, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Wilber Romero, 26, faces three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and arson, police said.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, a devastating blaze tore through the Romero family’s home on Clay Avenue. All six family members were home when the fire began.

Iris “Krystal” Romero, 21, used her body as a shield to protect her brother, Angel Romero, 17, from being burned, according to family member Tania Flores. She and her three siblings were transported to a hospital.

Iris Romero became brain dead and then died Wednesday night, SDPD said.

Wilber Romero’s parents, Jose Antonio Romero, 44, and Nicolasa Mayo, 46, also died from their injuries suffered from the house fire.

Angel Romero and his sister, Wendy Romero, 24, remained hospitalized.

Wilber Romero was hospitalized but released shortly after. Police said Wilber Romero was unhurt from the house fire.

On Thursday, SDPD announced its Homicide Unit began investigating the blaze “out of an abundance of caution.”

One day later, officers said Wilber Romero was booked into county jail.

Wilber Romero is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

