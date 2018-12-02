A man was tasered in the face and stabbed three times in the back during a fight in Rolando Park early Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Two brothers went to visit their girlfriends and ended up in an altercation with another group of men and women, police said.

The men and the other group then began to fight shortly after 1 a.m. near Newsome Drive, according to SDPD.

This is when one of the brothers was tasered in the face by a woman, officers said. He was then stabbed in the back three times by an unidentified person.

The 22-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital. He did not have life-threatening injuries, SDPD said.

Mid-City detectives will conduct the investigation.

No other information was available.