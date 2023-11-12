Rolando-area drive-by shooting injures 2 people in San Diego

A 35-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting in the Rolando community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting victims were with a group of people in the 4500 block of Virginia Avenue when a car drove by about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and fired several rounds into the group, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The suspect, who was wearing black clothing, was seen in the car, which was last seen going northbound on Virginia Avenue.

Paramedics rushed the two victims, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, to a hospital.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 888-580-8477.