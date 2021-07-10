Rockies Stymie Padres to Even Series

The Padres now have five All-Stars. On Saturday night they couldn't find a way to beat the one Rockies All-Star.

Colorado starter German Marquez was masterful over 7.0 shutout innings, striking out nine and allowing just three hits in a 3-0 win over the Friars on Saturday night at Petco Park.

The Rockies got two runs off Friars starter Joe Musgrove but it wasn't his fault. With a runner on and one out he got a grounder to 1st baseman Eric Hosmer. It should have been a double play ball.

It wasn't.

Hosmer kicked it, allowing the inning to continue and notorious Padre killer Charlie Blackmon to come to the plate. As he's done so many times before he snuck a single through the right side to bring in two runs. The Rockies got another against Pierce Johnson but it was just window dressing.

The Friars can win the series on the final day of the season's first half Sunday afternoon behind rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers.

