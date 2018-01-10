Rock Slide Halts Traffic on Granite Hills Roadway

A rock slide on a winding roadway in Granite Hills halted traffic Wednesday night.

Rocks and boulders slid from a mountainside along La Crest Road, near Greenfield Drive before 4:50 p.m., landing in lanes and halting traffic as crews were called to clean up debris, according to California Highway Patrol.

A Sig Alert for La Cresta Road was issued just after 5 p.m. for traffic in both directions. Lanes were expected to be closed until about 6 p.m.

County road crews were called to clear large boulders and rocks from the roadway. Lanes would remain closed until about 6 p.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.