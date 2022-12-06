Rock Climber Who Fell to His Death at El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside ID'd

A rock climber who fell to his death Sunday on El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside has been identified by the San Diego County medical Examiner's office as 22-year-old Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno from San Diego.

Takatsuno fell Sunday just after 12 p.m. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue team responded to the mountainside but was unable to save Takatsuno.

El Cajon Mountain, which is within the El Capitan County Preserve, is listed on Google Maps with an elevation of more than 3,600 feet.