Lakeside

Rock Climber Who Fell to His Death at El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside ID'd

By Rafael Avitabile

El Cajon Mountain, San Diego County, California, USA
Getty Images

A rock climber who fell to his death Sunday on El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside has been identified by the San Diego County medical Examiner's office as 22-year-old Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno from San Diego.

Takatsuno fell Sunday just after 12 p.m. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue team responded to the mountainside but was unable to save Takatsuno.

El Cajon Mountain, which is within the El Capitan County Preserve, is listed on Google Maps with an elevation of more than 3,600 feet.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Lakeside
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us