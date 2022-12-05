Rock Climber Falls to Death From El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside: Sheriff's Department

A rock climber died Sunday in a fall from El Capitan Mountain in Lakeside, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department was called just after noon Sunday and said the mountaineer died at the scene. Because of difficult terrain in the area, the body was unable to be retrieved Sunday but first responders were expected to try again with air support Monday morning.

Little details were released about how the climber may have fallen from the granite mountain. The identity of the climber was not yet released to the public.

El Cajon Mountain, which is within the El Capitan County Preserve, is listed on Google Maps with an elevation of more than 3,600 feet.

The mountain with an elevation of more than 3,500 feet is within the El Capitan County Preserve, an area filled with challenging hiking trails including an 11-mile out-and-back trail to reach the peak of El Cajon Mountain.