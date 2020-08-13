Rock Church in City Heights Gives Groceries to Locals Impacted by COVID-19 Crisis

As many San Diegans struggle with financial hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic, some locals will get a little help Thursday at a large-scale donation drive-thru in City Heights hosted by the Rock Church.

The distribution event begins at 12 p.m. at the Rock Church’s City Heights campus at 4001 El Cajon Blvd. Locals in need can drive through to pick up groceries, diapers, and other household items. The event is free and open to all, and ends when donations run out.

The Rock Church held a similar food distribution event last week in San Marcos. The event, the church said, is happening every first Thursday of the month at its location in San Marcos and every second Thursday at its City Heights location.

The event began back on April 3 – just a few weeks after the coronavirus pandemic had reached San Diego County. Since then, the Rock Church said an average of 120 households come through the event on those two Thursdays, or more 3,100 people in need.

And the need continues.

According to the San Diego Food Bank, hundreds of thousands of San Diegans face food insecurity every day and with COVID-19, the crisis was worsened. The organization used to serve about 350,000 locals each month but with the pandemic, that number has risen to about 600,000 people per month.

The Rock Church hopes it helps its drive-thru events provide alternate means for locals to obtain much-needed groceries.

The church said many local businesses have donated to the food drive, including Einstein Bagels in Oceanside, which contributed bagels to the San Marcos event last week, and places like Stater Bros. of San Marcos, WinCo. Foods San Marcos, and La Provence Bakery.

To volunteer in the Rock Church’s Provision Ministry, which helps with this food distribution event, click here for more information. If you want to donate to this project, click here.