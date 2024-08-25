Robert Logan sworn in as San Diego's new fire chief

New San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Robert Logan was sworn in Saturday, ascending to the role after 24 years with the department.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who administered the oath of office, selected Logan from 70 candidates to replace retiring Chief Colin Stowell.

Hundreds of people attended the public ceremony, which took place at 11 a.m. at the Bayview Church.

Logan grew up in San Diego’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, raised by his grandmother Agnes Jackson.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“There was a time in my life where we struggled, and all I wanted was a full meal,” Logan said. “It’s proof that if you continue to just inch forward, and you believe in yourself, you can accomplish whatever you want.”

Logan said that belief came from Jackson, who passed away before she could see him earn the top job.

“She would cry. And she would tell me she always knew,” Logan said, holding back tears. “She always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.”

Logan started with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as an emergency medical technician and rose through the ranks to become a firefighter, fire engineer, fire captain, battalion chief and deputy chief. He was most recently deputy chief of employee services, overseeing recruitment, community outreach, training and more.

Logan became San Diego’s 19th fire chief, pointing to historical parallels surrounding that number.

“The first Black firefighters were hired in 1919, and at one point in our history, our fire department history, if you were African American, you could only work at Fire Station 19,” Logan said. “And Fire Station 19 is where I got my EMT certification. For me to become the 19th fire chief, you can say what you want but, I mean, there are some amazing correlations there, and I believe, I firmly believe now, that everything happens for a reason.”

Pinning the new chief’s badge was Ben Holman, San Diego’s first Black firefighter assigned to a station other than 19.

“I stand before you today on the shoulders of pioneers who paved the way,” Logan said.