Robber Threatened to Chop Head off Woman at Oceanside Cell-Phone Store: DA

T-Mobile store robbed of $300 and about $3,500 in merchandise

The T-Mobile store on Douglas Drive in Oceanside
A San Diego man who allegedly threatened to behead an Oceanside cell phone store employee during a holdup is facing a federal robbery charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Patrick Harrison Hawley, 34, is accused of robbing the Metro T-Mobile store on Douglas Drive, allegedly making off with around $300 and about $3,500 in merchandise.


Hawley threatened to chop off a store employee's head if she did not comply with his demands for cash and electronic devices, according to prosecutors

Hawley was arrested Thursday night at an undisclosed location in San Diego by FBI agents and San Diego police, then made his initial court appearance Friday in San Diego federal court.

The defendant, who is charged with interference with commerce by robbery, is due back in court next week.

