Roads to Close This Weekend as Rock ‘n' Roll San Diego Marathon Returns

Athletes will come running from all over the country on Sunday for the Heineken 0.0 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon and Half Marathon, which will come just after Saturday morning’s 5K marathon in Balboa Park.

Runners will traverse through up to eight of San Diego’s most iconic neighborhoods like Hillcrest, North Park, Old Town and more.

Both marathon and half marathon racers will take off at 6:45 a.m. from Quince Street and Sixth Avenue in Balboa Park, with half-marathon racers ending their run at University and Grime Avenues before the rest finish at the intersection of Ash and Union Streets in downtown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are what roads will be closed on Sunday, June 5:

Drivers should expect numerous road closures and detours over the weekend, with most taking place between 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Police and event personnel will start a soft closure of the race’s whole route at 5:30 a.m.

Drivers, don’t hold your breath for roads to reopen quickly as personnel will only open them up after the last participants have passed the finish line (usually around seven hours) and materials have been removed. Roads will be reopened on a rolling basis.

A full list of freeway and ramp closures can be found here.

The links below show a map of road closures and community access for those in the following neighborhoods:

The race will also affect routes for MTS trolley and buses on Sunday. Check here to plan your trip.

Click here for even more information on alternate routes.

Below is an interactive map of the marathons: