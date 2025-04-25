Road rager vandalizing car disarms driver, stabs him with his own knife 10 times

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in what police are calling a road rage incident during which he allegedly stabbed a 57-year-old motorist approximately 10 times in San Diego's Ridge/Webster neighborhood.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 12:40 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the suspect and the victim were traveling south on Euclid Avenue and were engaged in an argument, Officer Jose Perales said.

When they arrived at the intersection of Euclid and Federal Boulevard, the suspect got out of his car and began vandalizing the victim's vehicle, Perales said.

The victim got out of his vehicle, armed with a 6-inch knife and the two men began struggling. The suspect disarmed the victim and stabbed him approximately 10 times, according to police.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The suspect fled but was taken into custody by officers at Euclid Avenue and Groveland Street for suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was not immediately known what prompted the argument.

Detectives from the department's Southeastern Area will be handling the investigation of the stabbing. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-527-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.