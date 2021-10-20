OCEANSIDE

Road Rage Fight Leads to Stabbing on SR-78, Oceanside Police Say

The man accused of stabbing another driver after the road rage fued on SR-78 has not been located

By Christina Bravo

A road rage fight on State Route 78 on Monday led to a stabbing in Oceanside, according to police.

The incident began as the two drivers used the Vista Way onramp to get on westbound SR-78, the Oceanside Police Department said without disclosing what prompted the argument.

The two drivers continued feeding on SR-78 for several exits before the vehicles pulled off the Jefferson Avenue exit in Oceanside.

"The two vehicles continued to road rage with one another until they came to a stop at the end of the Jefferson Avenue off-ramp, at which time a stabbing occurred," CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said.

A 29-year-old man from Vista suffered "moderate" wounds to his left leg and was taken to the Tri City Medical Center, police said. His identity was not released.

The other driver has not been located. He was described only as a man in his 30s or 40s who was wearing a green construction shirt in a black Toyota Tundra at the time.

No further information was released. The CHP was investigating. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the agency at 760-643- 3400.

