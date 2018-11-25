With border marches in San Ysidro and Tijuana, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other agencies announced closures throughout the area Sunday.

CBP closed all southbound lanes into Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry at around 11:15 a.m.

Northbound vehicle traffic processing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry was also suspended, and CBP closed pedestrian crossings at the east and west facilities shortly after.

Caltrans San Diego announced road closures an hour later. Interstates 805 and 5 and State Route 905 were partially shut down.

The San Diego Police Department's Mobile Field Force (MFF) arrived at the Las Americas Premium Outlets near the border on Camino De La Plaza.

The riot team is made up of different SDPD divisions throughout the county.

The MFF was dispatched to the outlet mall out of precaution.

Two-Front Border Marches Supports Migrant Caravan

The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land border crossing in the world, with about 110,000 people entering the U.S. every day. That traffic includes some 40,000 vehicles, 34,000 pedestrians and 150 to 200 buses.

This also comes as families started heading home after the Thanksgiving weekend.