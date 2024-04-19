Road closures happening in San Diego this weekend

Heading out on the roads this weekend, San Diego? Not so fast! Keep your plans in place by being aware of the following two traffic alerts taking place this weekend.

Northbound SR-163 closure

If you take State Route 163 in San Diego, this traffic advisory will affect you.

A freeway closure will affect all lanes of northbound SR-163 from Interstate 5 to Interstate 8 on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. for crews to pick up litter, trim trees, remove overgrown brush and repair damaged pavement.

The closure will include southbound and northbound I-5 ramps to northbound SR-163 as well as the 11th Avenue northbound SR-163 on-ramp from downtown San Diego, Caltrans said.

As for San Diego's MTS (Metropolitan Transit Systems) bus service's, they'll be escorted through the area during the closure.

Caltrans' work schedule may change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance.

Detours:

Several detours will take place due to the northbound SR-163 lane closures.

-- Northbound I-5 drivers will be detoured to continue onto northbound I-5 to the eastbound I-8 ramp, keep going on eastbound I-8 to the northbound or southbound SR-163 connector ramps.

-- As for southbound I-5 drivers, they will be detoured to the Imperial Avenue off-ramp, turn left to the northbound I-5 on-ramp then follow the northbound I-5 detour.

-- Drivers in downtown San Diego from 11th Avenue will be detoured to the northbound I-5 on-ramp, then follow the detour for northbound I-5 drivers.

Westbound SR-54 closure

Caltrans crews will close all lanes of westbound State Route 54 at Reo Drive/Plaza Bonita Center Way as well as the westbound SR-54 connector ramps to northbound and southbound Interstate 805 at 9 p.m. Friday.

The section of highway will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday for storm related emergency repairs to drainage systems under the roadway and a sinkhole on the shoulder, a Caltrans statement reads.

Detours:

The state transportation agency is encouraging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes unless necessary. All westbound SR-54 motorists will be detoured to the Reo Drive/Plaza Bonita Center Way off-ramp, continue on Plaza Bonita Center Way and turn left on Sweetwater Road to the following detours:

-- Access to northbound or southbound I-805: continue on Sweetwater Road to the northbound I-805 Sweetwater Road on-ramp, the southbound on-ramp is just east of the northbound on-ramp; and

-- Access to westbound SR-54: continue on Sweetwater Road/30th Street and turn left on Highland Avenue to the Highland Avenue/Fourth Avenue westbound SR-54 on-ramp.

According to the agency, motorists looking to travel west from northbound and southbound SR-125 are advised to use SR-94.

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction-related reasons.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov/