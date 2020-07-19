Driver Injured After Car Crash-Lands Into Building in City Heights

Minor injuries occurred Saturday after a car crash-landed into a City Heights business on a busy street.

San Diego police said the incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. on the 4500 block of University Avenue. There, officers saw a stalled SUV near a building with extensive damage on the wall.

It was determined the vehicle initially struck another car then crashed into the business, authorities said.

The driver, who was not determined to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The cost of the damage is unclear.