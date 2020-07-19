City Heights

Driver Injured After Car Crash-Lands Into Building in City Heights

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Minor injuries occurred Saturday after a car crash-landed into a City Heights business on a busy street.

San Diego police said the incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. on the 4500 block of University Avenue. There, officers saw a stalled SUV near a building with extensive damage on the wall.

It was determined the vehicle initially struck another car then crashed into the business, authorities said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 625 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

skydiver 10 mins ago

Skydiver Killed in Incident Near Otay Lake

The driver, who was not determined to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The cost of the damage is unclear.

This article tagged under:

City Heightscar crashcrashbuilding
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us