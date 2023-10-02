Ring leader of burglary crew that hit homes across San Diego County sentenced to prison

The ringleader of a residential burglary crew that San Diego prosecutors say targeted 43 homes and took more than $1 million in cash and jewelry was sentenced Monday to 56 years in state prison.

George Boozer, 48, led a crew that included eight other defendants who burglarized homes over an 18-month period, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Boozer pleaded guilty earlier this year to 72 counts that included residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Three other defendants have also pleaded guilty and await sentencing, while the remaining defendants may still go to trial.

The District Attorney's Office said the crew committed burglaries in other California counties and "utilized sophisticated measures to conceal their appearance and vehicles used to commit the offenses."

One of Boozer's co-defendants, Lauren Patrick, helped case affluent neighborhoods for homes the crew targeted, while another co-defendant, Devon Taylor, took part in stealing property from homes and pepper sprayed some homeowners' dogs during the crimes, prosecutors said. Both Patrick and Taylor are slated for sentencing next week.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement, "These criminals not only stole cash and valuables from the victims, but they also stole their peace of mind, their safety and their security."