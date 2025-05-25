Ring doorbell alerts woman of jet crash while she's thousands of miles away

Multiple ring video cameras captured the moments of chaos after a private jet crashed into a San Diego Murphy Canyon neighborhood, killing six people.

Kathryn Shubin just got back from Japan and is looking forward to reunite with her family after hearing about the tragedy that happened right outside of her home.

Her ring door surveillance camera captured her neighbor as he frantically knocked on her front door early Thursday morning.

“Wake up! Fire!” he yelled.

You can hear her talking with him through her ring doorbell.

“Hey, can you hear me? Hello? Are you guys good? Keep trying to wake him up, I’m in Japan, keep trying to wake him up,” Shubin said.

Kathryn said when she saw the notification on her phone, she immediately knew something was wrong.

“Nothing in my brain would make sense as to why the entirety of my neighborhood was on fire,” Shubin said.

Inside her home were Kathryn’s husband, two kids, and two dogs.

Kathryn tried calling her husband but was unable to reach him.

That’s when she asked a former co-worker who lived in the neighborhood to check on her family.

“He said, everyone’s out, your family is safe, I have to go, but your family is out. So, that put me at ease, knowing that my family was accounted for,” Shubin said.

Her husband later told her one neighbor gave him a wagon to help evacuate their toddler and four-month old out of the house, while another neighbor helped him walk the dogs out to join other displaced families at the Navy Exchange nearby.

As she returns home, Kathryn said her husband still can’t wrap his head around what he saw.

“Oh inferno, the whole place was an inferno, it looked apocalyptic, truly, your brain couldn’t make a connection on what would cause so much destruction in a quiet neighborhood like this,” Shubin said.

Kathryn said she’s heartbroken for the families of the passengers who lost loved ones, but she’s grateful nobody on the ground was hurt.

“When he left it was fire, but coming back and seeing just how close we were to the worst of it, really put into perspective how lucky we got,” she said.

That’s why she plans on hugging her loved ones tight.

Kathryn was able to go home and gather some belongings, but she is not sure when she and her family will be able to return home.