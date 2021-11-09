soccer

Ride The Wave: New NWSL Team Will Be Called San Diego Wave FC

The San Diego Wave Futbol Club, an expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced its team name Tuesday morning,

San Diego get ready to ride the wave!

The new women's professional soccer team in town will be called the San Diego Wave Futbol Club.

The team, which is the 12th and newest franchise in the National Women's Soccer Leage (NWSL), announced its new name Tuesday morning.

"This is an exciting moment for our franchise," said Wave Team President Jill Ellis.

"We are proud to select a name that connects with the people and essence of San Diego. A wave is a strong symbol and, like our club, it is an integral part of something bigger."

The team will begin play in March of 2020 at it's temporary home, Torero Stadium. The club's permanent home stadium has yet to be announced.

Limited edition team gear and information about the upcoming season can be found at www.SanDiegoWaveFC.com.

