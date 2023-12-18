Reward upped to $25K as police look for more leads in San Diego County convenience store robberies

A cash reward for information leading to suspects in a string of armed robberies at San Diego County convenience stores has been increased to $25,000.

The reward is being offered by the Neighborhood Market Association (NMA), a group representing stores in the area. As of Monday, there have been at least 18 stores hit in the spree. On Friday, San Diego Police Department officers arrested three teens they say are tied to at least six robberies.

One of those teens is tied to the robbery of a FedEx truck earlier this month in Chula Vista. NBC 7 spoke to a neighbor who saw the robbery unfold.

SDPD and other law enforcement agencies in the county are hoping the public can help solve the crimes. They say rewards like the one offered by the NMA could go a long way.

“We’re willing and ready to take any information that will put a further end to this series and to keep our communities safe,” SDPD Assistant Chief Paul Connelly said. “I specifically want to thank the Neighborhood Market Association for the award that they’re posting. Just increased to 25,000. That’s something that’s very critical to helping law enforcement solve these types of cases."

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the series of armed robberies that plagued at least 17 convenience stores across San Diego County. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports on Dec. 17, 2023.

Two of the three suspects arrested on Friday are 16 years old and one is 14 years old, according to SDPD. The department did not specify which of the six robberies the teens are connected to.

During the arrest, officers recovered three weapons, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and at least one of the weapons was a ghost gun with no serial number, SDPD said.

“Today I heard one of them had a robbery before he was let go. And he did it again. Yeah, So these people, we just don’t want things to get worse. And they start shooting because they do have an AR-15 and other guns,” the owner of a convenience store that was robbed last Wednesday night told NBC 7.

He said three suspects barged into his store and took the cash registers with about $300.

Although his employee was not physically injured, he was shaken by the event.

“It’s very, very scary, because as for small business, many of us have our sons, daughters, wives, cousins, brothers work for us. So almost every situation, it hits home,” he said.

He said the incident has cost him about $20,000 in damaged equipment and lost business during closures.

More on the spree of armed robberies in San Diego County

SDPD and other agencies are investigating the cases to determine any connection.

SDPD said that over the past six weeks, several armed "take-over style" robberies have occurred around the county. Police believe that at least 10 of those robberies are committed by the same group and say the same group may be responsible for other robberies.

No shots were fired in any of the robberies. Investigators told NBC 7 that all of them have very similar stories. Two to three men enter the store, in some cases at gunpoint, and take at least one cash register and take off.

Police describe the suspects as young men, possibly between 19-25 years old, wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks and are said to enter the stores in groups brandishing guns at store clerks while demanding money and products.