Photo shows vehicle in Midway District hit-and-run that injured 53-year-old

Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday in locating the driver who left a pedestrian with serious injuries in a hit-and-run in San Diego.

On Feb. 4, at 7:51 a.m., a 53-year-old male pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle in the westbound lanes of 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard in the Midway District, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"The driver of the vehicle did not identify themselves and fled the collision scene. The victim suffered a fractured hip and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment," the sheriff's office reported.

Sheriff's officials said that the suspect's vehicle was possibly a white 2014 to 2017 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was missing its passenger side mirror assembly and might have light to moderate damage to the front right panel portion.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect's vehicle to call the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division at 858-495-7813 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.