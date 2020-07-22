Reward Offered for Information on National City Hit-And-Run Driver That Killed Skateboarder

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the identity and arrest of a hit-and-run driver that killed a 28-year-old man earlier this month in National City.

Victor Ernest Morales was on his skateboard at about 12:30 a.m. on July 10 when an unknown car traveling at a high rate of speed struck him from behind on the 500 block of Palm Avenue. The driver took off immediately and left the victim on the roadway.

Morales suffered major injuries and later died as a result of the crash, according to San Diego Crime Stoppers. The victim was with his girlfriend and a friend at the time of the crash, authorities said.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, Morales was a “very happy and funny person” who had two young children ages 2 and 3 years old. “No matter the situation he was in, he always had a smile and he always puts a smile on everyone's face,” the page stated.

Investigators believe the car that fatally struck Morales was a silver, four-door 1999 to 2002 Toyota Echo. The vehicle likely has damage to the driver’s front side, including the headlight and windshield.

National City police and San Diego Crime Stoppers urge repair shops to keep an eye out for the suspect vehicle and they also ask nearby businesses who may have caught the crash on surveillance tape to contact them.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver, who recognizes the suspect vehicle, is encouraged to contact the National City Police Department’s Investigators Unit at 619-336-4474. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.