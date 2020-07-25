Carmel Valley

Reward Offered for Information on Battery of Woman in Carmel Valley

Police said someone threw an unknown object at the woman's face and struck her in the eye, leaving her with permanent orbital damage

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 that will lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the battery of a young woman in Carmel Valley that left her with a permanent injury.

A 24-year-old woman was walking with friends in a parking lot at about 9:45 p.m. on July 19 on the 12600 block of Torrey Bluff Drive when the attack happened, according to San Diego Crime Stoppers. As she was walking toward her car, someone struck her eye after throwing an unknown item at her face.

The woman suffered major injuries and was taken to an area medical center for treatment. Medics concluded she endured permanent orbital damage in her eye.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 603 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Additional Deaths

coronavirus pandemic 49 mins ago

Gyms in Poway Now Allowed to Use City Parks

Investigators believe the person behind the attack threw the object from a dark-colored SUV and took off in that same vehicle.

San Diego police and Crime Stoppers ask area residents to contact them if any surveillance footage or cellphone video captured the crime.

Anyone with information on the attack is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Northwestern Division at 858-523-7038. Anonymous tips can be made online or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Carmel ValleyInvestigationbatteryfelony
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us