Reward offered for driver of this car, which hit-and-ran 2 women near SDSU

The dark-colored car that hit the 19- and 20-year-old women — possibly a 2010-17 BMW 5 Series — lost its driver's-side mirror in the collision and has likely been fixed since

By City News Service

 A $4,000 reward was being offered Thursday for information leading to an arrest after two young women were seriously injured in a hit-and-run last November in the College neighborhood.

In addition to the reward being offered by the victims' family members, San Diego County Crime Stoppers was pitching in another $1,000.

The victims, ages 19 and 20, were struck by a car in the 5000 block of College Avenue about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to the San Diego Police Department. Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area.

The victims were treated at a nearby hospital for multiple fracture injuries, Crime Stoppers officials said.

One victim also suffered a brain bleed, while the second suffered a lacerated lung, according to Crime Stoppers.

The dark-colored car that hit the women — possibly a 2010-17 BMW 5 Series — lost its driver's side mirror in the collision, and might have sustained light-to-moderate damage on the driver's side.

Crime Stoppers officials said the vehicle "has most likely" undergone repairs since the incident.

Authorities have released no description of the driver.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

