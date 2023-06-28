Reward offered as San Diego deputies search for men who shot, robbed two in Chula Vista

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a pair of gun-toting thieves who assaulted and robbed two people in a neighborhood near Chula Vista last spring, leaving one of them wounded by gunfire.

The robbers confronted the victims in a front yard in the 2500 block of Fenton Place in the unincorporated Lincoln Acres community shortly after 1 p.m. on May 11, threatened them with pistols and forced them into the home on the property, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

One of the bandits then stole a wallet containing $250 in cash and an ID card from one of the victims, the agency reported. During the holdup, the second victim tried to disarm the other robber, winding up shot in the foot during a struggle over the weapon.

The crooks, who appeared to be in their mid- to late 20s, fled in a white 2018-23 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and after-market rims.

As the crime was playing out, one of the thieves called the other David, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.