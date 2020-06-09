Reward of Up to $10,000 Offered for Info on La Mesa Gun Store Burglar

A reward of up to $10,000 is available to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a man who stole nine firearms from a La Mesa gun store a couple of weeks ago.

Authorities are searching for a man who burglarized the Alex Imports Gun Shop the evening of May 30. At about 11 p.m., the unidentified burglar entered the retailer and stole “nine long guns from the business,” according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

As a result, ATF Los Angeles is offering up to a $5,000 reward while the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering an additional $5,000 to anyone who can offer information that will lead to the arrest of the thief.

The burglar is described as an approximately 30-year-old man who stands at 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

ATF said anyone with information on the theft or anyone who recognizes the burglar is encouraged to contact them at 1-888-283-8477, by visiting reportit.com or through the “reportit” mobile app. All tips will be confidential.

The investigation is ongoing under a joint operation by the La Mesa Police Department and ATF Los Angeles Field Division.