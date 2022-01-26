ENCANTO

Reward of Up to $1,000 Offered for Tips Into Fatal Encanto Shooting

Gai Wal, 24, was found mortally wounded in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Imperial Avenue

By City News Service

An undated image of two individuals considered persons of interest in the Dec. 23, 2020 murder of 24-year-old Gai Wal.
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying whoever fatally shot a man outside an Encanto-area barbershop 13 months ago.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2020, found 24-year-old Gai Wal lying mortally wounded in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.


Paramedics took Wal to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance cameras captured low-resolution images of a pair of potential suspects and two vehicles in the area at the time of the slaying. The vehicles were described as a red sedan and a green extended-cab pickup truck, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet model, with gray five-spoke wheels and a missing passenger-door handle.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

