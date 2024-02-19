The following content has been provided by Pacira BioSciences, Inc., manufacturer of EXPAREL. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego news team. Click here to learn more about EXPAREL.

Written by Anshu K. Gupta, MD, Plastic Surgeon at Verve Plastic Surgery in Encinitas, CA is a consultant of Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

*This is based on Dr. Anshu Gupta's own experience using EXPAREL. Results may vary.

The U.S. has the highest number of cosmetic procedures performed annually in the world and continues to gain popularity, with a steady increase of 19 percent over the past few years. For patients undergoing some of the most popular procedures, such as abdominoplasties (tummy tucks) or breast reconstructions, the recovery process can be intense. Although opiods are often prescribed to alleviate pain throughout recovery, it is important for patients and healthcare providers to explore alternative pain management options that can significantly aid in postsurgical pain and recovery.

Prioritizing Patient Comfort

For patients undergoing surgery, the recovery process is often a top concern, as many people worry about factors such as discomfort or how long it will take them to return to their normal lives. An optimal recovery is a crucial part of the overall surgical patient experience, and achieving this can mean utilizing non-opioids for pain relief. There are effective opioid alternatives that provide pain relief and allow patients to avoid the typical side effects associated with opioids. These include sedation, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, constipation, and physical dependence. Throughout my experience as a plastic surgeon, I have made it a point to prioritize patient care by speaking with my patients about effective pain relief methods to enhance their recovery process.

Optimizing Pain Relief for Enhanced Surgical Experiences

About five years ago, I began using an opioid alternative called EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) to help manage pain in my patients undergoing plastic surgery procedures. EXPAREL is a long-acting numbing medication that slowly delivers medication over time, providing effective pain relief for the first few days after surgery. Studies have shown that EXPAREL, which has been used in over 13 million patients for a variety of procedures, has led to less pain, fewer opioids for postsurgical pain, shortened hospital stays, and fewer complications after surgery.

I have found EXPAREL to be helpful for patients across many of the surgeries I perform, including tummy tucks, breast reductions, breast reconstructions, arm/thigh lifts, and gluteal augmentations. Among the roughly 150 surgeries where I have used it, many patients have reported that it was beneficial to their recovery process – effectively relieving their pain and minimizing the need for opioids. Sometimes they were able to eliminate opioids entirely. Their positive response has led me to implement EXPAREL into my practice increasingly more over time. As the number of cosmetic surgeries across the U.S. continues to increase, EXPAREL has become a mainstay in my multimodal pain management approach.

Your Voice in Pain Management and Procedure Recovery

If you or someone you know is considering a procedure, it’s essential to know that you have a voice in your recovery journey, especially when it comes to managing pain. Talking openly with your healthcare provider about options like EXPAREL can make a significant difference in the overall recovery process. With rising nationwide plastic surgery rates and concerns about opioid misuse, advocating for responsible pain management has never been more crucial. From what I’ve learned through my experience, EXPAREL stands out in reducing opioid use, effectively addressing postoperative discomfort, and ultimately enhancing the overall recovery process. A conversation with your clinician can pave the way to a safer, more comfortable recovery.

For more information on how EXPAREL can support your plastic surgery recovery process, visit www.exparel.com/safety.

Indication

EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated to produce postsurgical local analgesia via infiltration in patients aged 6 years and older and regional analgesia in adults via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa, and an adductor canal block. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks.

Important Safety Information

EXPAREL should not be used in obstetrical paracervical block anesthesia.

In studies in adults where EXPAREL was injected into a wound, the most common side effects were nausea, constipation, and vomiting.

In studies in adults where EXPAREL was injected near a nerve, the most common side effects were nausea, fever, headache, and constipation.

In the study where EXPAREL was given to children, the most common side effects were nausea, vomiting, constipation, low blood pressure, low number of red blood cells, muscle twitching, blurred vision, itching, and rapid heartbeat.

EXPAREL can cause a temporary loss of feeling and/or loss of muscle movement. How much and how long the loss of feeling and/or muscle movement depends on where and how much of EXPAREL was injected and may last for up to 5 days.

EXPAREL is not recommended to be used in patients younger than 6 years old for injection into the wound, for patients younger than 18 years old for injection near a nerve, and/or in pregnant women.

Tell your health care provider if you or your child has liver disease, since this may affect how the active ingredient (bupivacaine) in EXPAREL is eliminated from the body.

EXPAREL should not be injected into the spine, joints, or veins.

The active ingredient in EXPAREL can affect the nervous system and the cardiovascular system; may cause an allergic reaction; may cause damage if injected into the joints; and can cause a rare blood disorder.

Full Prescribing Information is available at www.EXPAREL.com/patient.

For more information, please visit www.EXPAREL.com/patient or call 1-855-793-9727.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

