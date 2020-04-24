SDPD

Retiring SDPD Lieutenant Honored With Car Parade

Lt. Misty Cedrun has been with the San Diego Police Department for 25 years

By Dana Williams

An image of SDPD Lt. Misty Cedrun
San Diego Police Department

Dozens of cars lined up near Liberty Station Thursday with flashing lights and sirens, posters and balloons to honor San Diego Police Department Lt. Misty Cedrun.

After 25 years of service, friends, family and colleagues coordinated the drive-by parade as a celebration of Cedrun’s retirement.

Cedrun contributed to multiple patrol divisions throughout San Diego and has served as a detective focused on street crimes and child abuse.

Those who know her shared that some of her most notable contributions were the ones she made while leading SDPD’s Domestic Violence Unit/Family Justice Center. Most recently, she also helped create a class to mentor fellow SDPD officers seeking promotions within the department. Cedrun would offer mock interviews to help with the application process.

In addition, she served as a member of the San Diego Police Officers Association and the National Latino Peace Officers Association.

In retirement, Cedrun and her husband, Retired Navy Capt. Mark Cedrun, are looking forward to spending time together and hope to travel in the near future.

