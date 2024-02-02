Retired San Diego Fire-Rescue captain burned in accident dies from injuries

As Claudia Rempel stands surrounded by her father’s former colleagues at San Diego Fire Station 4, she reflects on the touching moments etched in her memory.

“We spent a lot of time here,” Rempel told NBC 7. “My sister took her first steps here.”

Her father, retired San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Ed Cardenas, spent more than four decades serving his community. He assumed various roles, including helping with search and rescue efforts post the 9/11 attacks and fostering a bi-national relationship with Tijuana’s firefighters.

“So many people knew him,” Rempel said. “We’re learning about so many things that he did to help people — the community. My dad served the community.”

Three months ago, Rempel says her father crashed into his home in Tierrasanta after suffering a heart attack. The impact triggered a fire that trapped him inside the burning car.

Cardenas survived but faced a long recovery. He spent 84 days on a ventilator.

“We were pushing for him to recover,” Rempel said. “He was showing signs of major improvement, from nodding his head to raising his arms to being the strong guy he is to get out of bed.”

Despite signs of progress, Cardenas’ heart was not strong enough.

“His family was by his side until the very last breath,” Rempel said. “It was one of the hardest things that we have experienced.”

But, in the middle of the darkness, they found a glimmer of solace.

“I know he gave us that time to have closure, say goodbye,” Rempel said. “And he got to see all his grandkids as well, which I know was so important to him.”

While he’s no longer present, his legacy endures in the hearts of those he served and the family he left behind.

“It's a loss,” Rempel said. “He’s a one-of-a-kind man. He showed us the importance of hard work, discipline and giving back to the community. He was a public servant and the reality is we’ve all lost a hero.”

Cardenas leaves behind three children and 10 grandkids.

