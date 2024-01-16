Retired San Diego Fire-Rescue captain burned in accident has long road to recovery

The family of a 41-year San Diego Fire Department veteran know Capt. Ed Cardenas has a long, expensive road to recovery.

On Tuesday, family and friends met NBC 7 outside the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest to discuss the 66-year-old grandfather’s recovery. He has burns to roughly 40% of his body.

“That's why we're here," explained his daughter Claudia Rempel. "Because we're fighting with him."

Rempel said Cardenas had a heart attack while pulling his SUV into his Tierrasanta driveway last November. A family spokesman said they believe Cardenas’ foot got stuck on the gas pedal after the SUV crashed along the side of the house, igniting a fire that trapped the unconscious man in the burning vehicle.

“It was hard not to think the worst,” Rempel recalled.

Cardenas has a long recovery in the hospital before continuing his recovery at home, according to Rempel.

“It's hard because he takes five steps forward, three steps back, and every day's a different day,” Rempel said.

Rempel said her father is alive because a Marine and a former firefighter who happened to be nearby acted in the seconds after the accident and before the fire crews arrived. Scott Dickerson and Anthony Mattioni couldn’t get to Cardenas inside his burning truck. Dickerson said Mattioni broke the windows with a fire extinguisher to vent the smoke. Dickerson, a former San Diego County firefighter, said he grabbed a garden hose and kept the water on Cardenas until help arrived.

“Just rescuing him, that's all that mattered at that point,” Dickerson said.

“He wouldn't have survived — there's no way,” Rempel added.

Rempel said dozens of people have already donated to the family’s online fundraiser for Cardenas’ recovery. Rempel said they had to convince Cardenas.

“’Dad, this is something that the family agrees is the best thing — you're going to need so many resources,’ ” she recalled explaining. “I think it's a full circle of him giving back, and now it's time to give it to him.”

Rempel said her father was also a member of FEMA’s Urban Search & Rescue Task Force who deployed to New York City shortly after the 9/11 attacks.