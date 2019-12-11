Retired Cal Fire Chief Fighting For His Life at Local Hospital

A retired Cal Fire chief is fighting for his life in a local hospital after he was involved in a crash while riding a Vespa in El Cajon.

Retired Cal Fire Chief Michael Bratton is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with several broken ribs, a broken spine, and brain injuries.

On Monday, Dec. 2, Bratton was running an errand for a neighbor when he was involved in a serious accident along Greenfield Drive.

“He was on a Vespa taking it to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for registration when he was struck by a vehicle,” Cal Fire Capt. Angel Hendrie said.

The accident has left those who know Bratton confused.

“Chief Bratton is very well versed in riding motorcycles. He actually has a Harley Davidson and belongs to the Wind & Fire Motorcycle Club, which is a club of current and retired firefighters,” Hendrie told NBC 7.

Bratton is used to be on the open road. He and his motorcycle buddies participate in charity rides all over the county.

“He volunteers with Momma's Kitchen, Labradors in Need, and helps out with different toy drives, and children with cancer,” Hendrie said.

Bratton started off his fire career as a volunteer firefighter at 14-year-old. He dedicated his life to his career until he retired in 2009.

His Cal Fire family said they are doing everything they can to help his wife and sons through this time.

Bratton has a wife of 20 years, a son, and two stepsons who have been by his bedside since the accident.