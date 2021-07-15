Retested DNA Leads to Arrest in Escondido Kidnap, Rape Case 20+ Years Later

Note: Content in this story may be graphic for some

More than 20 years after a 19-year-old woman was kidnapped and raped by a man in Escondido, an arrest has been made in the heinous case that was once cold, police announced Thursday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mark Thompson Hunter, now 64 years old and a resident of Hemet, California, was scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday on charges of kidnapping forcible rape, sodomy and several other sexual assault charges.

The attack took place on February 17, 1999, after the woman was approached by a man near Grand Avenue and Rose Street who was asking for directions, Escondido police said.

"She agreed to drive her car and let him follow in his vehicle and she would lead him to the location," police said.

Detective Troy DuGal used investigative genetic genealogy to solve a cold case from 2003, when a woman's legs were found in a dumpster and couldn't be ID'd. He explains how public databases help in their search for suspects, and in this case, an unidentifiable victim.

After driving for about a mile, the man motioned for her to pull over. As the woman approached his van, she was pulled inside, Escondido police said.

The man then drove her to another location where he sexually assaulted her. He then drove her back to her car, let her go, and took off.

The suspect was never located. That is, until the Escondido Police Department collaborated with the FBI to re-test DNA found at the crime scene.

"DNA obtained from the original crime was resubmitted and led to the suspect’s identification, Mark Thompson Hunter," police said.

San Diego's Unsolved Cold Cases

On Tuesday, San Diego's Fugitive Task Force, the Escondido Police Department and the FBI served a search warrant at Hunter's Hemet home and Hunter was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and rape, police said.

"It’s been a long time coming, however the successful resolution to this crime of horrible sexual violence demonstrates our commitment to pursuing justice no matter how long it takes," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner.

Hunter was transported to San Diego County where he was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The Escondido Police Department is still investigating the case. They ask that anyone with further information in connection with the crime contact their department at (760) 839-4722.