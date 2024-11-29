‘Retailers want consumers to come in and buy': Black Friday Shoppers hit stores

It's one of the most important and biggest days for retailers. Black Friday has arrived and this year, stores are hoping to get people in stores rather than buying online.

The national retail federation says more than 180 million people will do both between now and cyber-Monday. While most people will do most of their Black Friday shopping online, the retail federation predicts about 65% of shoppers still plan to shop in stores this year and stores are hoping to take advantage by offering better deals at their stores rather than online.

“One of the things about being in the mall versus online is that on Black Friday retailers are going to have special deals in store that are not available online. They want consumers to come in and really buy,” says San Diego State Marketing Professor Miro Copic. “Consumers are going to be spending about a $1,000 each on gifts, food, decorations, things like that. And so, for every dollar that they start spending, they're not going to spend it somewhere else. So, they want people to come in.”

Last year, Adobe Analytics says US consumers spent $9.8 billion online on Black Friday.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Most J.C. Penney stores will open at 5 a.m., and most Macy's, Best Buy, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods and The Home Depot at 6 a.m.

According to an annual survey released Nov. 14 by the National Retail Federation conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, found that clothing or accessories continued to top the list of what people plan to buy during Christmas shopping at 54%, followed by gift cards (44%), toys (36%), books, video games and other media (31%) and food/candy (30%).

Legos and Hot Wheels were the top two toys shoppers told pollsters they planned to buy for boys for the third consecutive year. Cars were again third, followed by video games and the PlayStation video game system. Remote controlled cars were sixth, a year after tying Spider-Man-related items for eighth.

Video game consoles were seventh, Nerf products dropped one spot to eighth. Spider-Man-related items were ninth and trucks 10th.

The top two on the list for girls were the same for the third consecutive year -- Barbie dolls and any doll. Legos were third for the second consecutive year after finishing fourth in 2022. Makeup and beauty products were fourth. Disney items were fifth and baby dolls sixth.

The Barbie Dreamhouse was seventh, a year after tying for ninth. Clothes were eighth, electronics ninth and Squishmallows plush toys were 10th, after finishing sixth in 2022 and eighth in 2023.

The survey of 8,135 adult consumers was conducted from Nov. 1-7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.

Black Friday is also the 33rd annual "Buy Nothing Day," conceived by Adbusters and billed by supporters as "a 24 hour detox from consumerism and an opportunity for you to tune into the impact we have on the environment through shopping."