Restaurants Fighting to Stay in Business During Pandemic

As businesses struggle through the pandemic, some restaurant owners are staying open this Christmas hoping locals turn to them for to-go meals.

“With what’s happening and what’s going on, we consider ourselves lucky because we have a full staff today,” said Niccolo Angius owner of Cesarina in Point Loma.

Angius told NBC 7 they normally close on Christmas but figured they could use the boost in sales and now they were completely booked with to-go orders for the day.

“Christmas is a very important holiday and last year we decided to stay closed as a form of respect for our family and to our family of employees and this year we discussed with them and said, ‘Maybe this year we want to be open,’” Angius said as an opportunity for more sales and hours for employees

“Obviously, the main concern since we realized that there was going to be a second shut down was toward our staff and family. This week we almost brought everyone back, I wouldn’t say they’re normal hours, but to a fair number of hours than before,” he said.

The team prepared fresh dishes for pick up and delivery with rows of to go bags filling the restaurant.

"First time it's just us in the house. We usually cook at home, but I mean this year it was a combination of being lazy and trying to help the small businesses, plus, I mean this place is amazing," one customer told NBC 7.

"This is one of our favorite restaurants in San Diego and so we want to make sure these guys stay open through the holidays," another customer told NBC 7.

"Nothing can stop Christmas not even a pandemic, so Merry Christmas," Angius said.

Their Christmas orders did so well they're already taking orders for New Year's Eve.